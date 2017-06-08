City pondering tenant limits

How many renters can you have in one home?



Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl thinks the number should be three or four at most, not six as proposed in Welland’s new comprehensive zoning bylaw.



Anything beyond that number, Carl said, should be considered a boarding house and subject to regulations that manage those kinds of properties.



Welland Mayor Frank Campion thinks the number should be no more than two or three rentals in one home.



“With regards to changing an acceptable number of renters to six without it being a boarding house, I am completely opposed to this,” the mayor said in an interview.



While the proposed changes do not single out any one group when it comes to what city staff refer to as roomers and boarders, both Carl and Campion spoke about student housing.



The zoning bylaw was part of a public meeting Tuesday night, with a number of items on the agenda where residents could provide input.



Carl said residents near student housing in areas around Niagara College are concerned over seeing single-family homes house between eight and 10 students.



“The neighbourhoods around the college are built for single-family homes. Ten students in one home with cars out front … the homes are not built for that kind of density. This is about striking a balance,” he said of the bylaw and proposed changes.



The councillor said the city’s town and gown committee has done a lot of work over the past seven years to deal with student housing around the college and the effect it has on neighbours.



The staff presentation spoke of improving downtown zoning to allow for boarding and lodging.



“There’s plenty of room downtown,” Carl said. “We want to promote that more and remove students from living in basement apartments.”



Building more high density units, such as one proposed along Niagara Street near Woodlawn Road, for student housing is another solution to ease the strain on residential neighbourhoods, Carl said.



“We want the college be successful and want to see proper spots for student housing without compromising the integrity of residential neighbourhoods,” he said.



Campion said there is a need for student housing in Welland; controlling it through zoning changes is just one of the various options open to the city.



He said the definition of what constitutes a boarding house was discussed during the public meeting, as was what areas of the city could be zoned to allow for them.



“The areas surrounding the college are low-density residential and those should not be allowed for boarding houses.”



The mayor asked what would happen with boarding houses already in existence.



“The question of grandfathering existing properties is an issue,” he said. “If we’re required to allow these existing properties through legislation, I would want to know if they can be treated as commercial properties and licensed. This would be a deterrent and would also enable us to monitor them,” the mayor said.



Campion said the meeting and discussion went quite late and will be picked up at the next Tuesday’s council meeting.



“We encourage residents to take advantage of the public hearing … council wants to hear what people have to say and take it all into consideration.”

