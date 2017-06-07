Takedown at St. Catharines library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Chalk Pit, by Elly Griffiths

The city of Norwich, England is riddled by old chalk-mining tunnels beneath its pavements. After forensic anthropologist Ruth Galloway is called in to examine some human remains found in one of them, it becomes clear that the quest to find a killer will lead the police straight into the labyrinth.

Enemy of the Good, by Matthew Palmer

Kate Wallander, a second generation American foreign service officer, is assigned to Kyrgyzstan where she learned the language and made friends while attending school. Now she is coerced into infiltrating an underground rebel movement whose followers number many of her former classmates. Its existence is hampering American efforts to lease a massive airbase from the repressive regime, and Kate is forced to choose between duty and friendship.

Not a Sound, by Heather Gudenkauf

Two years after a tragic accident left Amelia Winn deaf and deeply depressed, she is finally beginning to get back on her feet. However, the discovery of the body of another nurse in the woods near her Iowa cabin plunges her into a mystery that could shatter her carefully reconstructed life once more.

One Brother Shy, by Terry Fallis

Painfully shy software engineer Alex MacAskill is someone who likes to escape notice whenever possible. Still haunted by a defining childhood incident, he tries to piece together the mystery of his identity, a search that takes him from Ottawa to London to Moscow, memories of the Cold War, his pain filled past and even the 1972 Russian hockey team.

Takedown, by Stephen Leather

A British Special Forces soldier has gone rogue and killed two U.S. soldiers at an army base in Syria. Hitman Lex Harper is hired to assemble a crack team and get to him before he carries out what could be a massive attack on British soil.

Non-fiction

Is Canada Even Real? How a Nation Built on Hobos, Beavers, Weirdos, and Hip Hop Convinced the World to Believe, by J. C. Villamere

This is an amusing romp through the myths and magic that represent some of the icons of Canada.

The Seasons Alter: How to Save Our Planet in Six Acts, by Philip Kitcher and Evelyn Fox Keller

The authors wade through the oceans of research and politics to answer some of the most difficult questions facing the world.

True North, Strong and Free: New Ways of Looking at Canada on the 150th Birthday of the Country, by Brian Arthur Brown

This is a fascinating look at how we see our country and alternative visions and ways of mapping it.

The Colour of Canada, by Ron MacGregor

Discover the splendour and glory of Canada, from mountains to cities to plains, and everything in between.

Looking Backward: A Photographic Portrait of the World at the Beginning of the Twentieth Century, by Michael Lesy

This gorgeous book is filled with incredible images from the early 1900s. Take some time to browse through the pages and learn more about the history of the time period.