FORTE: Shaw Guild offers garden tour

Dust off your walking shoes and summer hats — garden walk season opens this weekend with the Shaw Guild Garden Tour.

On Saturday eight private gardens, four in old Niagara-on-the-Lake and four in Queenston, will generously open their gates to garden enthusiasts.

Last week, I was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of historic the Keller-Hobson residence on Front Street in the Old Town.

A true gardener’s garden, the property includes more than 300 varieties of trees, shrubs and perennials, chosen by the owners to provide colour year-round.

“I’m a plant-a-holic,” Kathleen Keller-Hobson confesses. “I can’t go into a garden centre without buying something.”

With the exception of eight trees in the front yard, all of the other trees on the property have been planted within the past four years and the shrubs and perennials have been planted within the past three years.

A luxurious front lawn stretches out from the lattice-trimmed front porch to a white picket fence along Front Street. The lawn is circled by flower beds and features an old-fashioned swing, suspended from a massive tree. The front yard was originally shaped like a bowl, Kathleen said.

“I told the landscaper that I wanted to be able to play crocket here, so we brought in truckloads of soil.”

I noticed a croquet set at the ready on the front porch.

Did you have a large garden in Toronto?

“Our Toronto garden was a little smaller, but we acquired and modified it. With this garden, we took a clean slate approach,” Kathleen said of her and husband Douglas’s efforts. “This would be our place to retire, we spent one year fussing over the design of the house, and then two years doing the construction.”

The work included restoring the original DeLatre Lodge that dates back to the 1840s, removing the later additions and adding to the west, south and east sides in a manner consistent with the original neo-classical style.

The property was completely re-landscaped to include extensive perennial gardens, patios and driveway. Shirley den Houdyker Landscape Architects of King City did the landscape design, and planted many of the trees from her plan. Kathleen chose all of the other plants herself.

“I wanted a lot of variety and colour.

“The landscape construction was completed in the fall of 2013. I didn’t want to buy the plants in the fall (better selection in the spring). We moved in full time two summers ago.”

Some of the perennials, such as the lush patches of barrenwort and hellebore, were moved from her Toronto garden.

“I love to divide things with a saw, so I cut them, like the loaves and fishes, into about six pieces each, and I put them around. They are very happy here. Some of the plants, like the hellebores, just didn’t perform in Toronto — maybe they just weren’t happy in their spots — but they have just grown incredibly here.”

In the backyard, three rooms, delineated by yew hedges and a rose-covered arbour are divided by colour. The back terrace takes advantage of a southern exposure. Potted herbs, English roses and her husband’s tomato garden enjoy the sunny disposition. “It’s the perfect exposure for growing perennials,” Kathleen said.

The west room is sheltered by a screen of lush green trees, splashed with pinks and reds, Japanese maple and tricolour beech. A skirt of shade-loving perennials, a bubble fountain and a pair of chaises lounges complete this area. In the summer, it is the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day with a cocktail before dinner.

The sunroom, with its generous windows and lead roof, a stone foundation and grandiflora roses along the wall, is reminiscent of an English conservatory.

“We lived in London for 10 years and travelled around the country a lot, that’s where I got my love for gardens. We visited the big estates and gardens and the Chelsea flower show.”

The middle room is the dining area and the beds are planted with a wide variety of English cottage plants, in shades of pink, blue and purples with a little white to break it up. A rounded boxwood hedge, now in its third year, gently divides the rooms.

The central room includes Kathleen’s perennial border with delphinium, speedwell, mullein, meadow rue, campanula and blazing stars (to name but a few). A border of hydrangeas backed by cedars creates a lovely backdrop.

The east room is the autumn garden and is planted with ornamental grasses and perennials in shades of yellow and orange.

“My husband likes ornamental grasses, this is to keep him happy. The garden includes red coneflower, ligularia ‘Marie Crawford’ with an orange rather than yellow spike, butterfly weed, red hot pokers and rudbeckia.

A pair of carved marble column bases are circa 1885 and were reclaimed from the banking hall of Bank of Montreal on Front Street in Toronto (now the Hockey Hall of Fame).

She is asked: did you take special care when preparing the beds in the back garden, was the soil compacted?

“Yes, it all had to be graded because it all sloped down, so the beds are mounded to make it flat. We brought in loads of topsoil.”

After the first year, Kathleen noticed a problem with the middle perennial bed: it was just too wet and the plants were not doing well.

“I had the Tree Amigos back, we dug out the whole bed up to about three feet down — we nearly filled a dump truck with the wet soil and clay — then put drainage under the bed and then filled it with black loam. It solved the problem, now everything grows perfectly.”

With a half-acre of meticulously landscaped property to maintain, I wondered how much time Kathleen devoted to the gardens.

“A lot of time in April. Someone cuts and trims the lawn and cleans up the leaves in the fall, but I do all in the spring cleanup, and my husband helps.”

During the summer, Kathleen devotes a couple of hours each day to the garden.

“There is always something to do, and I love it. It’s a good form of exercise.” It’s the kind of garden that inspires creativity and refreshes your spirit. “l just let my mind drift as I putter.”

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.

Shaw Guild Garden Tour

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets at shawfest.com or call 905-468-2172 for details. Tickets are $25 and will be available at each garden on the day of the tour.

Four new gardens each in old Niagara-on-the-Lake and Queenston.

The Shaw Festival Secret Garden, The Kitchen Garden at McFarland House and RiverBrink Art Museum have rest stops with facilities.