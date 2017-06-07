ADOPT A PET: You can be walking with Memphis

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions: $50 Kittens (two to four months old): $100. Rabies vaccine is included. Dog and cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic. Email clinic@lchs.ca or call 905-688-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old

Geppetto: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Jovi: domestic medium hair, male,three years old (at PetSmart, YMCA Drive, St. Catharines)

Frost: domestic shorthair, male, five years old (at PetSmart, YMCA Drive, St. Catharines)

Dogs

Roxy: female, shepherd/mix, eight years old

Emma: female, Boston terrier/mix, six years old

Eva: female, American foxhound/mix, 2½ years old

Bernadette: female, beagle/mix,10 years old

Dancer: male, Labrador retriever/mix, two years old (enquire at rescuegroup@lchs.ca)

Memphis: female, German shepherd/mix, 2½ years old (enquire at rescuegroup@lchs.ca)

Saint: male, mastiff, three years old

Kaizer: male, rottweiler/shepherd, one year old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable

Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie

Smee: six weeks old, female, short hair torti, very sweet

Captain Morgan: five weeks old, male, long hair, orange and white, lost his eye so needs some extra TLC