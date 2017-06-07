ADOPT A PET: You can be walking with Memphis
Memphis can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions: $50 Kittens (two to four months old): $100. Rabies vaccine is included. Dog and cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic. Email clinic@lchs.ca or call 905-688-0767 ext. 3.
Cats
Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old
Geppetto: domestic shorthair, male, six years old
Jovi: domestic medium hair, male,three years old (at PetSmart, YMCA Drive, St. Catharines)
Frost: domestic shorthair, male, five years old (at PetSmart, YMCA Drive, St. Catharines)
Dogs
Roxy: female, shepherd/mix, eight years old
Emma: female, Boston terrier/mix, six years old
Eva: female, American foxhound/mix, 2½ years old
Bernadette: female, beagle/mix,10 years old
Dancer: male, Labrador retriever/mix, two years old (enquire at rescuegroup@lchs.ca)
Memphis: female, German shepherd/mix, 2½ years old (enquire at rescuegroup@lchs.ca)
Saint: male, mastiff, three years old
Kaizer: male, rottweiler/shepherd, one year old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.
Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat
Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable
Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie
Smee: six weeks old, female, short hair torti, very sweet
Captain Morgan: five weeks old, male, long hair, orange and white, lost his eye so needs some extra TLC