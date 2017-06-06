West Nile season arrives: health officials

Niagara Region is warning residents that warmer temperatures are arriving, and with them come the onset of West Nile virus season.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take protective measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, including wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors.

It is also suggested when using mosquito repellent to apply a product containing DEET or Icaridin, and carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Also, drain any areas of standing or stagnant water and make sure all residential windows and doors have screens.

“The most important ways to control West Nile virus include eliminating mosquito breeding areas around the home, reducing personal risk by covering up when outdoors, and wearing insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin,” said Peter Jekel, Region manager of environmental health.

Low impact larvicides (methoprene and Bti) are being applied to areas on public property where mosquitoes are breeding. That began at the end of May and will continue monthly through the summer season. Areas include catch basins and other standing water sites that cannot be easily drained.

In addition, 21 mosquito traps will be placed throughout the region to capture mosquitoes that will be tested for the virus.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and flu-like illness. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes that become infected by feeding on an infected bird.