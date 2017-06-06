UPDATE: Serious crash in Niagara Falls

One person was air lifted to hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls Tuesday afternoon.



Police said at approximately 12:30 p.m.. emergency personnel were called to a collision at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Murray Street.



Damage to both vehicles was extensive, while the two occupants of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from their vehicle.



An Ornge air ambulance was called to take one of the occupants to hospital for treatment.



All three people involved were taken to hospital for further treatment. The level of their injuries are still being determined, but are not believed to be life threatening.



Stanley Avenue between Murray Street and Dixon Street remains closed while officers investigate.



Police ask any witnesses to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.