Police seek help in elder abuse investigation

Niagara Regional Police are hunting for two people they say trick a local senior to give them money.

In a news release Tuesday, police say that an "elderly man in St. Catharines" received a phone call from a woman claiming to be his niece, who was asking for financial help on February 17.

When he said he did not have money to give her, the woman started to cry, and the man agreed to give her cash.

The woman on the phone said a man would come by to collect the money.

A short time later, a man came to the victim's house to collect an envelope of cash and then left on foot.

Police say the elderly man then received a second phone call from the woman asking for more money. The victim went to a bank to withdraw money and a short time later, the same man from earlier in the day arrived to collect the money.

Police say neither the woman on the phone nor the man who collected the cash used the victim's name and the elderly man said he never gave them his address. The senior speaks Polish, and so did the woman on the phone and the man who collected the money.

The police release does not say how the senior was targeted.

Police have released security camera footage of the male suspect on an unidentified street. He is reported to be about 5-foot-8, with medium toned skin with short black hair and dark eyes. He was wearing black clothing, police say.

Police have also connected a black truck to the crime. The vehicle is a newer model GMC Sierra four-door with a tonneau cover, chrome bars and after-market spoked rims.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Steve Vandenbos of the NRP fraud unit at 905-688-4111.