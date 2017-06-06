Lake Ontario water level at record high

The water level on Lake Ontario is highest it's been nearly 100 years, prompting the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to issue a flood watch notice on Tuesday.

The mid-day NPCA bulletin says spring rains have pushed the water level on the lake to 75.86 metres, the highest it has been since 1918. The water level has risen significantly since May 15, and the NPCA says it is not expected to drop for at least the next three weeks.

The bulletin says forecasted winds Tuesday present an "increased risk of backshore flooding, shoreline flooding and shoreline erosion," and wave heights may exceed 0.5 metres.

The NPCA says that residents living along Lake Ontario from Hamilton to Niagara-on-the-Lake are "urged to exercise caution near the lakefront and to monitor meteorological conditions," especially wind speed and direction.

More information can be found online at www.npca.ca/flood-status