Antiques show and sale at Fairview Mall

If you collect antiques, you might be pleased to know there is an antique and collectibles sale happening at Fairview Mall until Saturday.

The show is the second of three showcase sales which will happen at the mall this year, offering collectors a chance to pick up items that aren’t in typical stores, such as antique silverware, old coins, fur coats and historic pottery.

One item, a vase from 1886 is displayed in the photo above.

Sue Everingham, one of the vendors, says she’s been doing antique shows for 30 years.

She says she’s seen a big change in the past five or six years, with less people coming to buy antiques as well as the general cost of antiques falling quickly.

“Nowadays you can go buy a whole table set for $200. And that’s real wood,” she says.

She says people still buy, but that there are fewer types of shops now — like antique furniture shops — and the market isn’t as strong as it used to be.

“We used to have a really nice shop. Now we’re basically … going from one show to the next.”

She says some of the popular items are old-fashioned jewelry for young girls and also silver.

The sale will return Sept. 19 and 20.