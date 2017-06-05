Road work on the agenda

Resurfacing and reconstruction of four streets will cost the City of Welland nearly $1.4 million, a report to come before council Tuesday says.



But, the budget for the work - for sections of Trelawn Parkway, Clare Avenue, Northgate Dive and Idylwood Road - was originally set at $1.15 million.



The report recommends the city cover the shortfall, some $238,000, through a capital surplus account. That shortfall comes through contract administration and HST fees.



Only two companies, Brennan Paving Ltd. and Rankin Construction Inc., put forward tenders for the work, to be carried out just after the contract is awarded and to continue until mid-July.



City staff recommend the contract be awarded to the low bidder, Port Colborne’s Brennan Paving, for $1,244,933 million. Rankin’s bid came in a $1,297,2600.



The report says roadway resurfacing is a crucial component in maintaining the city’s 290 kilometres of paved roads.



“In some cases, early remediation involving surface removal and resurfacing can extend the life of the pavement for many years to come. However, once deteriorated beyond repair, full road reconstruction is necessary,” the report says.



The work to be carried out on the roads includes partial depth reconstruction, curb and sidewalk repairs and new base and surface asphalt.



Work on Trelawn Parkway will be from Woodlawn Road to Page Drive; Clare Avenue will see work carried out from Woodlawn Road to Heritage Drive; Northgate Dive work will be in the north end cul-de-sac; and Idylwood Road work will be between Pinehurst Drive to north and south.