Wainfleet celebrates safety day

Wainfleet’s eighth annual safety day introduced the community to various groups that work to keep people safe.

Niagara Regional Police, POCOMAR and the town’s volunteer fire department were present at the event at township hall. Each interacted with youths and parents about the importance of safety and the role they play in the community.

Police assisted in running a bicycle course for youths to learn more about road safety. Ald. Betty Konk said Wainfleet youths don’t usually ride their bicycles along roadsides because they’re in the country. She said often children riding bikes aren’t familiar with bicycle rules when it comes to stop signs or traffic lights. By having a bike safety course set up, Konk said they would have the opportunity to learn more about road rules.

Mom of two Andrea Ens said the course and the entire event was “fantastic.” She said her children learned a great deal, especially when it comes to the importance of wearing a helmet and obeying road rules.

“We live in a rural area and when we go to busier places, like St. Catharines, they aren’t used to seeing all the signs and obstacles,” she said.

Ens’ son Andy said he had a fun time participating in the course and learned a lot.

POCOMAR members provided information on the importance of wearing a life vest and how to properly wear one.

POCOMAR — Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue — is an independent corporation and charity. Crews are on-call 24 hours a day and respond to calls regarding search and rescue throughout the boating season. During the 2016 season crews responded to 46 emergency calls and saved 61 lives.

Amber Dashwood, training officer with POCOMAR, said it offers free safety checks for boats to ensure they are ready and up to code for the water. For more information about POCOMAR and boat safety visit www.pocomar.org.

