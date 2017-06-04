Police: powered paraglider did not crash in bog

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services firefighters and Niagara Regional Police officers waded through the thick, tick-infested woods of the Wainfleet Bog Saturday night in search of a powered paraglider reported to have crashed in the area.



Police said the incident first started in Welland, near Highway 58 and Forks Road, at 8:30 p.m. when several witnesses contacted them and reported what appeared to be a man in distress on a powered paraglider. Witnesses told police, who responded to the area, they believed the person had crashed.



A powered paraglider sees a pilot wear a motor on their back with a wing, that looks like a parachute, above.



In a release, police said Niagara EMS paramedics also responded to the call, which ended up seeing all emergency services personnel end up on Highway 58 in Port Colborne just north of Stonebridge Drive.



Port Colborne fire services brought its aerial truck to the scene and had the ladder extend over the bog on the west side of the road. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to look into the bog in an area believed to be where the powered paraglider may have crashed.



Firefighters and police entered into the bog, and a call was put in to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office requesting one of its helicopters, equipped with searchlights and thermal imaging system.



Police blocked the highway between Stonebridge and Forks Road while conducting the ground search. Paramedics staged at Stonebridge and Highway 58.



Once the helicopter arrived on scene, it flew north and south over the bog area from just below the rock cut on Highway 58 to the Forks Road area, and flew east and west as well.



“While checking the area, police were made aware of a possible involved party to this incident,” said in the release.



They said the information was followed up, and police were able to confirm the person involved had been flying in the area, but landed safely at the same location as the take-off point and was not in distress.

dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib