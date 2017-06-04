PHOTOS: Walk for ALS

About 200 people of all ages took part in the Walk for ALS at Grantham Lions Club in St. Catharines on Saturday.

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease with a two to five year average life expectancy after diagnosis.

Charlene Spector, a regional manager with ALS Society of Canada, said the walk wasn’t just about fundraising, but stopping for a moment to embrace each other. “This is really a family event, one day to let people know they’re not alone in the journey,” she said.

The total raised wasn’t available Saturday but Spector said it would be very close to the $45,000 goal. Money raised was going to research for treatment and better equipment.

There are 50 to 60 cases of ALS in Niagara and 1,000 people living with ALS in Ontario.