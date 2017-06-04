NRP targets unreadable licence plates

Niagara Regional Police want drivers to replace their unreadable licence plates.

The NRP is launching an education campaign this month to make drivers aware it’s an offence to drive with plates that can’t be read. Police will be doing a series of spot checks and giving handouts to drivers whose plates are degraded.

In July, police will start issuing warning to drivers who are stopped for unreadable plates and in August those drivers will be ticketed if stopped again.

The fine for driving with obscured plates is $110.

Ontario licence plates have a five-year warranty. Drivers who find their plates are bubbling, peeling or fading under normal wear and tear before the five years are up can get new ones for free at a ServiceOntario centre. Plates older than five years cost $57 to replace.