Kiwanis pool getting a refresh

The pools at St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will close for four weeks starting Tuesday for regular maintenance work.

The city said the pools will be drained and cleaned and the lane pool tank will be re-grouted. Light fixture will be changed and the facility will undergo a deep cleaning.

There won’t be any leisure swims, aquatics programs or pool rentals during the closure. The guest services counter and program rooms will remain open, along with the Dr. Huq Family Library.

The pools will re-open on Canada Day. That’s also when the city’s outdoor pools open for the season.

Swimming lessons at all city pools begin July 3 with registration opening online on June 20.

For more information about pool locations, swim times and admission requirements, go to www.stcatharines.ca/Pools and for swimming lessons go to www.stcatharines.ca/eplay.