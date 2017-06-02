YESTERDAY AND TODAY: A corner with a history

Of all the sites along Yates Street, from St. Paul West up to Adams Street, the southwest corner of Yates and Salina has probably had the most varied history.

In 1855 the Stephenson House spa hotel opened there and for the next three decades drew guests from across much of North America to benefit from the alleged medicinal properties of its mineral spring.

For the next decade the old building was a place of refuge for two private schools burned out of their earlier premises. And in its last decade and a half, 1916 to 1929, that same old hotel building housed a macaroni factory. The building was demolished in 1931. Finally, from 1935 to 1944 that vacant corner was filled in with three fine new houses (today 41-45-451/2 Yates Street)

So ... from spa hotel to schools to macaroni factory to houses — that’s what I’d call a varied history!

We’ve talked before in this space about the Stephenson House hotel, so today let’s talk a bit more about the girls’ school that briefly was located there.

Demill Ladies’ College opened in Oshawa in 1876 under the direction of Methodist minister A. B. De Mille. The school was well regarded and quite successful during the almost two decades that it operated in Oshawa.

However, tragedy struck in April 1895 when the school was gutted by fire. Emergency space was found in Toronto for the school to continue for the rest of that school year, but where could they find a permanent new home? The Rev. De Mille toured the province, looking for an existing building to move into.

Among the places DeMille visited was the old Stephenson House in St. Catharines, by then vacant. He liked what he saw, purchased the property, a Demill Ladies’ College moved in later that year, remaining until mid-1903. However, in that decade the school suffered from a greatly declining student body — its June 1902 graduating class consisted of just three girls.

It was in dire straits when, on October 25, 1903, Bishop Ridley College, then occupying another old spa hotel further up Yates Street, was gutted by fire. Suddenly it had to find new premises to continue its school year. So ... Demill Ladies’ College has gone out of business, its old premises were empty, Ridley College suddenly needed new premises ... it was a perfect match. Ridley remained in the former Stephenson House until 1905.

The accompanying drawing, published in July 1898, shows what the old Stephenson House building looked like in its Demill Ladies’ College days. Paired off with it is a photo of the same corner today, with 41 Yates and two adjacent houses occupying the old spa hotel/college/macaroni factory property.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He may be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com