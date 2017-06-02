Students have green thumbs

Welland Centennial Secondary School students are getting their hands dirty.

This past week, Grade 10 hospitality and tourism students began what will be an ongoing herb garden in the school’s courtyard. Teacher Jennifer LeBlanc-Fraone began the initiative, with the support of the school, as a way to add to the program. She said the students will use the herbs in their cooking classes.

LeBlanc-Fraone said by creating a herb garden she hopes students will learn the importance of taking care of the environment. Being hands-on with agricultural methods, she said, also allows students to learn how to provide for themselves and gives them valuable tools for the future.

Amelie Marais, 15, said using fresh herbs the students have grown makes her feel better about what they cook at the school.

“I thought it was a good idea to learn how to take care of plants, and it’s nice to have it fresh,” she said.

Marais and fellow students Brendon Gingras, 15 and Kaileah Goulden, 15, said the most important thing they have learned from the garden is global climate change. They agreed climate change has an impact on vegetation and were learning a lot about keeping plants healthy.

Currently, the herbs are in pots, but next year LeBlanc-Fraone said the construction class will build a garden. She said she wanted to include different programs at the school to utilize various student talents

During the summer LeBlanc-Fraone will take care of the herbs. In September, it will be tended to by new Grade 10 students.

The plants were donated to the school by Linda’s Perennials in Wainfleet.

