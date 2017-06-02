Pump generating station celebrates 60 years

Politicians and Ontario Power Generation officials gathered at the Sir Adam Beck Pump Generating Station in Niagara Falls Friday to celebrate its 60th anniversary and the recent refurbishment of the facility’s reservoir.

On April 1, 2016, the station’s 750-acre reservoir underwent a $60-million renovation to extend its operating life for another 50 years.

OPG officials invited local and provincial dignitaries, as well as the media, to the site last June to learn more about the project.

At that time, the station was offline and the water was drained so that the refurbishment project could be done.

It was safely and successfully returned to service in February, two months ahead of schedule and under budget, said OPG officials.

Dignitaries and the media were invited back to the site Friday to see the reservoir full of water, and to take a tour of the station.

Built in 1957, the 175-megawatt Sir Adam Beck Pump Generating Station plays an important role in generating flexible, emission-free power for Ontario, and is the only facility of its kind in Canada.

The station uses electricity in off-peak periods to pump water into its reservoir, which can then be unleashed when electricity demand is high.

It can pump 680,000 litres of water per second and hold the equivalent water from 8,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Measuring three square kilometers, the station’s reservoir can store the same energy as one million car batteries and displace up to 600 megawatts of fossil fuel generation for nearly eight hours.

As part of its refurbishment, impermeable plastic liners were installed in critical locations and grout was injected in 706 holes to seal the bedrock foundation of the reservoir dyke.

Gerry Foote, vice-president of OPG’s Niagara operations, said employment for the reservoir project was about 120, including from Rankin Construction, subcontractors, environmental consultants and OPG staff.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates was one of dignitaries who attended Friday’s gathering, as well as last June’s gathering.

“We used a local company, local workers that had a history of getting the job done on time, on budget, but equally important to our workers that are here today, it got done safely,” said Gates.

Niagara Falls Coun. Wayne Campbell said he was impressed by how different the reservoir looked filled with water compared to last June when it was empty.

“I’m pleased that I was able to come back,” he said.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Coun. Jim Collard said he lives in the Chautauqua neighbourhood of Niagara-on-the-Lake - where many of the people who helped build the Sir Adam Beck stations lived.

“It was a great place to grow up because (people) would work hard all day and come home at night and have bonfires on the beach — it was always exciting,” he said.

“For the general public, the production of electricity may be something we take for granted, but it is certainly something that we cannot do without.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri