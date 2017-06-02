ZAVITZ: A witness to history

Niagara Falls played a role in the follow-up to one of the most significant events in Canadian history and a young woman’s intriguing diary provides some details about that role.

The important event was the Quebec Conference, which was held in Quebec City from October 10 to 27, 1864. Thirty-three delegates were present representing the Province of Canada (now Ontario and Quebec), the maritime colonies (New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia) as well as Newfoundland. They were there to discuss the details of a proposed confederation of all the British North American colonies.

The 72 resolutions adopted at the Quebec Conference formed the basis of the British North America Act, which came into effect on July 1, 1867, creating the Dominion of Canada.

One of the seven delegates from P.E.I. was George Coles. A former premier of the colony, Coles was also a well-to-do businessman, most of his money coming from brewery and distillery interests.

Accompanying Coles to Quebec City was his wife and daughter, 26-year-old Mercy Ann. Like many young women in the 19th century, Mercy Ann kept a diary. This diary, a photocopy of which is now in the National Archives of Canada, is a fascinating document that vividly describes a number of the social events connected with the conference. It also reveals her comments about some of the delegates.

While these 33 men worked on a plan for the future country of Canada, Mercy Ann, along with the other daughters and wives, shopped (she bought an opera cloak for $8.50) and went sightseeing.

Most evenings there was a ball, dinner or a reception. Attending these provided plenty of material to write about in her diary. For example, on the evening of October 12, there was a grand dinner at Government House. Mercy Ann sat beside Thomas D’Arcy McGee, a member of the Province of Canada’s Legislative Assembly. She later wrote: “Before dinner was half over he got so drunk that he had to leave the table. I took no notice of him. Mr. Gray said I acted admirably.” (In spite of his indiscretion that evening, McGee was an able and eloquent supporter of confederation. He met a violent end on the evening of April 7, 1868, when he was assassinated at the front door of his Ottawa boarding house.)

At another dinner, Mercy Ann sat beside John A. Macdonald. This resulted in the following entry: “What an old humbug he is; he brought me my dessert into the drawing room.” Macdonald’s hard work, sense of humour and creative mind made him the dominant personality at the conference. He later became Canada’s first prime minister.

For Mercy Ann, the whole Quebec experience must have been exciting, even glamorous. However, there were two downsides. One was the weather (it rarely stopped raining) while the second was an illness (possibly diphtheria), which confined her to bed for a number of days. She was treated by Dr. Charles Tupper, the premier of Nova Scotia and one of the delegates at the conference.

The Quebec Conference came to an end on October 27. The delegates, along with their wives and daughters, then went on a ceremonial tour. Travelling by train, they visited a number of communities including Montreal, Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville and Toronto. At each stop there were tours, civic receptions and speeches about the proposed confederation of the British American colonies.

While Toronto was the last stop for many of the delegates, those from the maritime colonies continued on to Niagara Falls, arriving here around two o’clock on November 4. They were met at the Great Western Railway station by Mr. Swinyard, manager of the railway. The building, which had been especially decorated in honour of the distinguished guests, was located where the VIA Rail station on lower Bridge Street now stands.

After lunch at the station’s restaurant, Swinyard placed his guests in carriages and escorted them to the falls. Overwhelmed with the sight, Mercy Ann wrote: “I can’t, it is quite impossible to describe them. They just exceeded anything I ever expected to see. Mr. Swinyard took me down under the falling water at Table Rock. Such fun we had getting up and down the stairs.”

The party then went on to what are now called Dufferin Islands. Here they were hosted by Thomas Clark Street, who owned the islands as well as a mansion just above them on the site now occupied by Oak Hall. Mercy Ann described the estate as “the most beautiful grounds I ever saw.”

Now the post-conference tour was officially over and the delegates made preparations to return to their homes. For Mercy Ann, the previous few weeks had been full of experiences and personalities she would never forget. She had been a part of history.

Never married, Mercy Ann Coles died in Charlottetown in 1921. She was 83.

