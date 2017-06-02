Lighthouse set to hit century milestone

The Point Abino Lighthouse is iconic and one of Greater Fort Erie’s most important landmarks, says local historian Rick Doan.

Its many stages of life will be celebrated for the next few months as the lightstation turns 100 years old, as well as on June 10 when the 2017 summer schedule of guided tours kicks off.

There will be displays and equipment used during its time in operation available for history enthusiasts to admire, says Doan, who is also president of the Point Abino Lighthouse Preservation Society (PALPS).

The Point Abino Lighthouse is located on the north shore of Lake Erie and was first lit in 1917 by the Department of Marine and Fisheries, in response to increased traffic at the east end of Lake Erie.

Doan explained a lot of the reasoning behind the need for a lighthouse on Lake Erie in Point Abino and Crystal Beach goes back to the Light Vessel 82, a U.S. Coast Guard ship that perished in the lake, killing six crew members during a major storm in 1913.

“The government finally decided they should build a lighthouse,” said Doan.

Since being decommissioned in 1995, it has been designated as a classified heritage building, a national historic site, as well as a classified federal building.

The lighthouse consists of three structures: the deck, tower and fog alarm building, but only the main lower area is open to the public on tour days, for insurance reasons.

In 2012, the Town of Fort Erie completed a $1.3 million restoration of the historic structure, a project met with some criticism by people who argued the expenditure was too much to put toward a site that’s only accessible to the general public on scheduled tour days.

“A lot of people wanted it and a lot of people didn’t,” said Doan.

Preserving the lighthouse was a very important decision at the time, as Doan says the building was in great disrepair.

“It was literally falling apart – there were chunks falling off it,” said Doan.

The nearby keeper’s dwelling was sold by the municipality at the time of the restoration project, offsetting the cost by more than $800,000.

A new light was installed at the top of the structure last month and will stay switched on until October, as part of the 100-year anniversary celebrations.

Doan estimated the Fresnel lens at the top of the tower is worth $1 million.

He hopes the community will show its appreciation for the local landmark this season.

“I think it should be pushed more as a national historic site so we can get more people out there and on the tours,” said Doan.

For tickets to this summer’s biweekly tours, contact the municipality’s facilities management department at 905 871-1600, ext. 2431.

You can also visit www.palps.ca or find PALPS on Facebook for more information.

The Town of Fort Erie acquired the Point Abino Lighthouse from Public Works Canada in 2003. Each day, there are four tours provided.