Friesen turns to truck racing in NASCAR series

Kris Dube

Special to the Advance

He’s considered one of the biggest stars in dirt racing in Canada and the U.S. and now he’s making a name for himself in an even larger circuit.

Stewart Friesen, a native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, has raced a handful of events this year with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, something relatively new to his racing resume.

He’s an accomplished standout of dirt modifieds and sprint cars with 256 victories in his dirt racing career stretching back to 1999. Friesen finished second in Super DIRTcar Series points in 2016 and picked up his fifth NAPA Super DIRT Week win at Oswego Speedway.

Friesen made his NASCAR Truck Series debut in July 2016 at Eldora Speedway, NASCAR’s only race on dirt. The ride was supposed to be a one-time deal, but quickly blossomed into five more races for Friesen before the end of 2016. This resulted in the formation of his new team, made possible through a sponsorship from Halmar, a New York City-based construction company.

In 2017, his best finish is 19th place, but Friesen says he looks forward to increasing his presence and his points in the series.

“It’s a new team we’ve put together and we’ve had some growing pains we’re working through,” he said.

“Hopefully we can grow and be more competitive as we go along.”

The 33-year-old says he’s also excited to see parts of the U.S. he’s never visited before.

“I’m seeing a lot of new racetracks and getting to race all over the country – it’s pretty cool.”

Friesen’s opportunities in the NASCAR Truck Series have come largely from his ability to develop a complete driver’s skillset while racing 800-horsepower Big-Block modifieds, according to a bio on his website, www.stewartfriesen.net.