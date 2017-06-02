Encouraging healthy eating at a young age

Healthy eating was the message of the day for Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School students Friday morning.

Zehrs invited all Welland schools to its Niagara Street location so students could learn more about healthy eating and nutrition as part of its Sea of Orange initiative.

Lynn Weaver, Zehrs’ registered dietitian, said the supermarket provided all transportation and samples for students. She said the store wanted to ensure all schools could participate in the tour.

About 30 Grade 2 students visited the store, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., to find out more about food and where it comes from. As they toured it, they learned about nutrition, healthy eating, and about fruits and vegetables.

Alexander Kuska teacher Angie Melo said the trip was a great addition to the class program. She said it goes well with the school’s curriculum, which focuses on health and science.

For Weaver, it’s important to get young children involved and aware of health so they have a solid foundation for their future.

“Lot’s of times kids are going grocery shopping with their parents, but they aren’t getting the same kind of experience. I’ll do anything to get kids to eat better,” Weaver said.

Melo said it gave students an opportunity to go into the community and learn more about the world around them.

She said students were excited to find out they were going on the trip to the supermarket.

“They loved it and they were excited ... You can see the smiles on their faces,” she said while looking at a group of boisterous children.

Melo said the students got to learn that not everything grows on trees.

Grade 2 student Aria Arsenault said she learned a lot including, bananas are fruit.

Arsenault said she also learned fruit and vegetables are good for you, but there can be a great deal of sugar in fruit.

The group had the chance to taste a variety of fruit, including dragon fruit, yellow kiwi and figs. Weaver said all the students tried the fruit, which was nice to see.

“They’ll go home and tell their parents what they tasted. It creates a really great venue for them to start talking about different types of fruits and vegetables.”

Student Bryan Chang said his favourite fruit he tried was dragon fruit. Arsenault said she preferred the yellow kiwi.

