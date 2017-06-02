Councillors to discuss tree bylaw Monday

Penny coles

Niagara Advance

Niagara-on-the-Lake councillors are expected to debate the contentious issue of preserving trees on private property Monday.

A bylaw that would stop destruction of the town’s dwindling tree canopy and restore trees that have been removed has been discussed for more than a year, when town staff was first asked to look into it.

The subject of saving trees was again hotly debated at an April council meeting, resulting in another motion to town staff to investigate a tree bylaw.

The recent clear-cutting of trees at 200 John St. by Two Sisters Vineyards for expansion of its vineyards sparked the most recent debate, and the possibility of tree removal on the property next door at the Rand Estate, expected to be developed as a hotel, added to the concern.

Several neighbouring residents were upset about the winery’s actions and contacted the town. One of them, Thomas Elltoft, hired a consultant to do an environmental assessment on the impact of the tree-cutting. Ottawa ecologist Daniel Brunton reported the tree-clearing substantially exceeded the area that was allowed by a permit granted by Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, although the NPCA said the trees were mostly dead or dying.

“The subject property constituted one of the largest remaining deciduous forest areas locally,” Brunton reported. “The available evidence indicates that most or all of the subject property likely constituted provincially significant wildlife habitat.”

At that meeting, Coun. Betty Disero made a motion that the privately-commssioned report on the clear-cutting of the John Street site, the former property of Calvin Rand, be sent to the province with a request for advice on how surrounding woodlands, which provided a buffer for Paridise Grove, a natural heritage site, be reforested.

She also requested that future applications for tree removal to the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, which approved the clear-cutting on John Street, be forwarded to town council before permits are issued.

And lastly, Disero’s motion included a directive to town planning staff to follow the municipality’s official plan when processing development applications. It states that existing trees must not be unnecessarily removed, but if they need to be cut down in urban areas, similar trees must be planted.

After some criticism that her motion was an attack on the agricultural community, Disero has withdrawn the part referring to Paradise Grove and replanting, with a guarantee from Dennis Dick, chair of the town’s irrigation committee, to look into it for her.

Council deferred Disero’s April motion by a 5-4 vote until a committee-of-the-whole meeting in June, which led to the report from town staff that will be discussed Monday.

Another motion dealing with trees was presented that evening by Coun. Jim Collard for a tree preservation plan for new subdivisions, which will also be discussed Monday.

The report coming to the planning committee recommends council direct town staff to hire a facilitator to engage in a public consultation process to determine the need for a tree bylaw on private property, at a cost that will not exceed $20,000.

In 2015 town staff recommended a tree protection policy be part of the new official plan, however, this month’s staff report says that process was put on hold pending the outcome of the Provincial Co-ordinated Land Use Planning Review.

There are few regulatory and voluntary tools available to a municipality for the protection and preservation of trees, says the town report, which also provides a detailed description of the municipal act and planning act tools as well as measures currently in place.

Town staff still recommends the official plan is the appropriate policy for protection of trees at the time of development.

Regulating the preservation and protection of trees on private property outside of the planning process requires a bylaw under the municipal act, and staff recommends public consultation to address many issues, including whether the town needs a bylaw to protect trees on private property, whether it should apply to both rural and urban areas, and whether environmental benefits would outweigh financial considerations.

The report is “somewhat disappointing,” says Disero.

It has been 18 months since the first request to staff, she said, and their response is to go back to the beginning, rather than working with the information that has already been gathered.

“It’s always good to have public consultation,” she added, “but I’m not sure we need to hire a consultant to do that.”