Queenston Street: Niagara’s worst road

For the second year in a row, Queenston Street in St. Catharines, has earned the title of Niagara’s worst road.



According to voters in CAA’s 2017 Worst Roads campaign, Queenston Street is also the fifth worst in the province, up one notch from 2016.



Burlington Street East in Hamilton was voted the worst road in Ontario.



Queenston Street, which is undergoing major improvements in the hopes of losing the infamous title of Niagara’s worst road in 2018, was the only Niagara road in the top 10 across Ontario.



Drummond Road in Niagara Falls was voted the second worst road in Niagara (up from number three last year), while Eagle Street and Dominion Road in Fort Erie, and Ontario Street in St. Catharines round out the top five.



Voting in the three-week campaign, which ended May 1, saw significant engagement, according to CAA.



Rick Mauro, CAA’s vice-president of marketing and public relations, said they received a little more than 1,000 votes in Niagara and more than 16,000 votes across Ontario.



Eighty-nine per cent of Niagara voters said they picked a worst road because of potholes and crumbling pavement.



Mauro said although CAA gave voters an opportunity to pin point certain sections of roads, when it came to Drummond Road and Queenston Street, for example, voters gave a “wholesale negative vote.”



“Voters … don’t tend to get into specifics,” he said.



“We try to because we think that’s better for the dialogue with municipalities to be able to pin point, but … we’ve already let those municipalities know that they’ve got roads (on the list) and I would say that their engineering departments could definitely tell you what sections.”



This year’s campaign allowed voters to identify themselves as cyclicts and pedestrians and there were increasing references to poor conditions for cycling, walking or crossing a road.



“We believe it’s important to give Niagara residents a chance to have their voice heard and that’s what this campaign does,” said Mauro.



“The CAA campaign is an excellent way to draw the attention of the local municipalities and encourage infrastructure improvements.”



Queenston Street is slated to see watermain replacements, sanitary and storm-sewer separations, street light upgrades, traffic signal improvements, and landscaping as part of improvement efforts scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.



The Ontario Road Builders’ Association verifies and asseses CAA’s top worst roads.



The association said there is a full reconstruction contract underway for some of Queenston Street.



There is, however, another section of this road that is also in need of repairs.



The association said often times it finds municipalities are forced to pick and choose what roads they invest in and push the rest off into future years.



CAA said it will present the 2017 worst roads results to local and provincial government officials.



It said it will also continue its call for a dedicated, predictable and permanent gasoline tax fund for Ontario’s roads, highways and bridges.

Niagara’s top 10 worst roads



Queenston Street, St. Catharines



Drummond Road, Niagara Falls



Eagle Street, Fort Erie



Dominion Road, Fort Erie



Ontario Street, St. Catharines



Saint David’s Road, Thorold



Bald Street, Welland



Dorchester Road, Niagara Falls



McLeod Road, Niagara Falls



Geneva Street, St. Catharines



Ontario’s top 10 worst roads



Burlington Street East, Hamilton



Dufferin Street, Toronto



Lorne Street, Sudbury



Maley Drive, Sudbury



Queenston Street, St. Catharines



Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins



Hunt Club Road, Ottawa



Carling Avenue, Ottawa and Duckworth Street, Barrie



Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins and Yonge Street, Toronto



County Road 49, Prince Edward County

