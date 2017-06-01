Niagara Regional Police charged 23 drivers with speeding in Welland Sunday in the span of just more than two hours.

Police were conducting speed enforcement in a school zone on Woodlawn Road at River Road.

In a news release, police said drivers were speeding in excess of 15 km/h, up to 44 km/h.

Although the enforcement happened on a weekend, police said drivers need to be aware of the presence of children in certain areas. Because the weather is getting nicer, there will likely be more people outside.