Plan B hatched for duck race washout

A massive flock of yellow rubber ducks can’t race in Port Dalhousie this year because their Lake Ontario bathtub is overflowing.

But the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines has a backup plan for the annual fundraiser that normally sees thousands of ducks bobbing to the finish line on Father’s Day.

“This is our 20th year and this is the first time we’ve ever had to go to Plan B,” said Len Bates of the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines.

The issue is record high water levels that have created safety and logistics issues.

Rubber ducks are normally dropped into the water by Wayne’s Crane Service for the race and volunteers in boats collect the winners at the finish line and other ducks.

“The water’s too high,” Bates said. “We can’t get the boats in there and it’s not safe.”

This year, the club will do a ticket stub draw out of a drum at Rennie Park instead. The draw event will be held at 2 p.m. on June 18.

The event, sponsored by Propack from Beamsville, has a top prize of $10,000 and 10 other $500 prizes.

Tickets are still available at $5 each from Avondale, Goodwill stores or from Kiwanis members.

Bates said a lot of people are supporting the event, with more $50 ticket books sold this year and new corporate sponsors on board.

“This year we’re working hard to make the full sale of 10,000 tickets,” Bates said, adding the record for past sales was 8,600 tickets.

Money raised goes towards the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, the Kiwanis music festival, which had 19 people go to provincials this year, and other Kiwanis programs.

Acting parks, recreation and culture director Phil Cristi said it is unfortunate conditions didn’t allow for the race to take place but gave credit to the Kiwanis Club for continuing the event with the draw and staying committed to its goal of helping the community.

“We’re happy we can accommodate them at Rennie,” he said.

The ducks, for this year, will remain in storage.

Bates said the club has always had a Plan B for its duck races, but it was in case lightning or strong winds prevented the crane from going up. The club never had to put it in action.

“We’ve always been lucky,” he said. “We’ve had sunny skies or it’s cleared up so we could do the job.”

