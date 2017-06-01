Open Arms Mission fighting poverty for 30 years

For three decades Open Arms Mission has welcomed the Welland community with those open arms and served its needs tirelessly.

Now it would like to share its message and mandate with the broader community.

The mission is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, and welcomes the public to drop by during an open house.

The local organization opened its doors in 1987 at 22 Fifth St., the same place it’s located today. The not-for-profit was established in an attempt to address poverty within the community, and continues to do so today.

When the founders bought the building from Wellspring Church they agreed to continue offering hot meals to patrons on Saturdays. Thirty years later, the organization still hosts a meal every Saturday.

Former mission CEO Jerry Vanderklok said a great deal has changed since he first became CEO in 2002.

Vanderklok said when he took over his vision was to fight poverty by adding programs. Some of those programs included teaching how to grow vegetables and teaching to read and write.

The mission also offers a welcoming environment where people can get their hair cut, or visit its food bank.

Melissa Kirkpatrick took over as CEO in January when Vanderklok retired. Kirkpatrick said her vision for the future is to continue with the programs established previously. She said her focus will be on creating awareness of what the mission does as well as gaining more volunteers.

“There needs to be a thrust in awareness to the younger generation, both for volunteers and financial giving. I think the mission, and the programs we have now, meet a lot of needs. So there’s not a plan in the near future to switch things up and change things,” Kirkpatrick said.

When Vanderklok became CEO, he said, he was basically the only employee and there were about 30 volunteers. The organization has grown a great deal since then, and now has two full-time employees and 10 part-time employees. There are also about 130 volunteers and two students working through grants.

The mission provides assistance to about 800 people a month. Kirkpatrick said many of those people are not repeat patrons — most people will use the services once or twice in an emergency situation. She said staff sees about 20 or 30 new families each month.

Vanderklok said in August 2009 the mission served 1,020 people. He said that was the most people the organization has ever served in one month, and it hasn’t seen anything like that since.

Kirkpatrick said that figure had a great deal to do with the housing market crash and 2008 recession.

Saturday the mission will host an open house at the Croatian National Home on Broadway Avenue. The event begins runs 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will showcase the various ways the organization is fighting poverty.

There will be 25 displays showing “the truth behind poverty” in Welland and how food sustainability is possible. Kirkpatrick said people will also learn about how training programs can break the cycle of poverty.

“People still don’t know who we are and that’s why we wanted to have this open house and really get the word out,” she said. “If you’re really interesting in what’s going on and how poverty is being fought here in Welland, come see what we’re doing.”

Local musicians Emily Yochim, Andrew Thompson and Heather Glabb will perform during the event. There will also be refreshments.

