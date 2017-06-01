Change text size for the story

A man has been arrested in connection to an indecent act in a Pen Centre washroom.

The man is alleged to have exposed himself and masturbated in front of a younger male.

At the time mall security personnel were not able to identify the suspect who left the mall.

Niagara Regional Police were contacted and, after a collaborative investigation, the suspect was identified.

Christopher Seth Guthoerl, 38, is charged with one count of an indecent act.