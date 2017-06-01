A former St. Catharines high school teacher charged with sexual assault is also facing a professional disciplinary hearing over allegations he had sexual relationships with two of his female students, the Standard has learned.

Sixty-five-year-old Hans Edouard Unruh, a teacher at Holy Cross Secondary School in St. Catharines until 2014, was arrested by Niagara Regional Police Wednesday.

He is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Unruh is in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say they began their investigation into an “historic sexual assault” in July 2016. In a Thursday news release, the NRP says a teacher at Holy Cross sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female student between January 2011 and January 2012.

Niagara Regional Police spokesman Const. Phil Gavin said police investigated incidents that happened on and off school property.

The criminal charges against Unruh follows a Niagara Catholic District School Board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the school.

John Crocco, the board’s director of education, said in a Thursday interview that the school received information in late 2013 about a teacher having sexual relationships with students.

“This came to us just around Christmas 2013, and we began an investigation,” said Crocco. “In early 2014, the teacher was removed from the classroom. That teacher never returned to the classroom, and we contacted both the Ontario College of Teachers and the Niagara Regional Police.”

Unruh retired from the school board in April 2014, Crocco said.

In September 2016, the college published a notice of a disciplinary hearing for Unruh.

The notice accuses Unruh of professional misconduct and abusing students physically, sexually and emotionally.

The document says Unruh had personal and sexual relationships with two female students, identified only as Student 1 and Student 2.

The relationship with Student 1 happened during the 2010-2011 school year, and with Student 2 during the 2013-2014.

According to the college notice, Unruh took both girls to dinner and lunch, discussed personal issues with them and gave them gifts, although the nature of the gifts is redacted in the document.

He “commented on Student 1’s ‘boobs’” and ‘contacted Student 1 and ended the message with ‘I love you,’ according to the document.

The notice also says Unruh had a key to Student 1’s home and visited her there.

The document says a disciplinary hearing date was to be set in October, but college spokeswoman Gabrielle Barkany said it had not been scheduled yet.

Barkany would not discuss the details of Unruh’s case but said the conflicting schedules of an accused teacher, the college committees and lawyers can take time to manage.

She also said the college often puts disciplinary hearings on hold if there are concurrent criminal matters before the courts.

“We don’t want to interfere with anything before the courts or with a police investigation, or interfere with the availability of witnesses,” she said.

The charges against Unruh have yet to be proven in court or before the college’s disciplinary committee.

Crocco said the safety of students in the school board’s care is of paramount concern and urged any students, parents or staff who have concerns to come forward.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking them to come forward by calling the NRP sexual assault unit at 905-688-4111, ext. 5100.

