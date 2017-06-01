Drummond Road near top of worst list

The city’s director of municipal works says he’s not surprised to see Drummond Road listed among Niagara’s worst roads, and recognizes it’s an area that “needs to be addressed.”

Geoff Holman said city council has approved engineering design funding for repairs on Drummond Road, which staff is moving ahead with.

He said the idea is for construction of at least the first phase of work, expected to be between Morrison Street and Cherrywood Road, to begin in 2018/19.

The second phase would see work done between Cherrywood and five corners.

“There’s a number of different issues that make the job more complex, like the CN crossing, for example, which might result in the construction being done in phases over a couple of years,” said Holman.

Drummond Road received the second most votes for worst roads in Niagara during CAA’s 2017 Worst Roads campaign.

Queenston Street in St. Catharines, which is undergoing repairs, received the most votes for the second year in a row, and was the only Niagara road in the top 10 across Ontario.

Eighty-nine per cent of Niagara voters said they picked a worst road because of potholes and crumbling pavement.

Rick Mauro, CAA’s vice-president of marketing and public relations, said although they gave voters an opportunity to pinpoint certain sections of roads, when it came to Drummond Road, for example, voters gave it a “wholesale negative vote.”

Dorchester Road and McLeod Road received the eighth and ninth most votes for worst roads in Niagara.

“We’ve looked at a number of different sections and in some cases there’s split jurisdictions,” said Holman, using McLeod Road as an example.

“Some of it’s under the Region’s jurisdiction and some of it’s under our jurisdiction. But in most cases you’ll find that the roads that are in the worst shape have been left that way because the infrastructure that’s below them needs to be replaced.”

During city council’s last meeting in May, Holman told politicians staff planned to discuss possible solutions with Canadian National Railway to fix the poor road conditions on Drummond Road, near Morrison Street.

Holman’s comments came after Coun. Kim Craitor said people are “bottoming out” with their cars at the tracks, and that a number of businesses along Drummond Road had called him with their concerns.

Niagara’s top 10 worst roads

Queenston Street, St. Catharines

Drummond Road, Niagara Falls

Eagle Street, Fort Erie

Dominion Road, Fort Erie

Ontario Street, St. Catharines

Saint David’s Road, Thorold

Bald Street, Welland

Dorchester Road, Niagara Falls

McLeod Road, Niagara Falls

Geneva Street, St. Catharines

Ontario’s top 10 worst roads

Burlington Street East, Hamilton

Dufferin Street, Toronto

Lorne Street, Sudbury

Maley Drive, Sudbury

Queenston Street, St. Catharines

Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins

Hunt Club Road, Ottawa

Carling Avenue, Ottawa and Duckworth Street, Barrie

Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins and Yonge Street, Toronto

County Road 49, Prince Edward County