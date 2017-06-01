Drummond Road near top of worst list
Drummond Road in Niagara Falls was voted the second worst road in Niagara as part of CAA's 2017 Worst Roads campaign. (RAY SPITERI/NIAGARA FALLS REVIEW/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
The city’s director of municipal works says he’s not surprised to see Drummond Road listed among Niagara’s worst roads, and recognizes it’s an area that “needs to be addressed.”
Geoff Holman said city council has approved engineering design funding for repairs on Drummond Road, which staff is moving ahead with.
He said the idea is for construction of at least the first phase of work, expected to be between Morrison Street and Cherrywood Road, to begin in 2018/19.
The second phase would see work done between Cherrywood and five corners.
“There’s a number of different issues that make the job more complex, like the CN crossing, for example, which might result in the construction being done in phases over a couple of years,” said Holman.
Drummond Road received the second most votes for worst roads in Niagara during CAA’s 2017 Worst Roads campaign.
Queenston Street in St. Catharines, which is undergoing repairs, received the most votes for the second year in a row, and was the only Niagara road in the top 10 across Ontario.
Eighty-nine per cent of Niagara voters said they picked a worst road because of potholes and crumbling pavement.
Rick Mauro, CAA’s vice-president of marketing and public relations, said although they gave voters an opportunity to pinpoint certain sections of roads, when it came to Drummond Road, for example, voters gave it a “wholesale negative vote.”
Dorchester Road and McLeod Road received the eighth and ninth most votes for worst roads in Niagara.
“We’ve looked at a number of different sections and in some cases there’s split jurisdictions,” said Holman, using McLeod Road as an example.
“Some of it’s under the Region’s jurisdiction and some of it’s under our jurisdiction. But in most cases you’ll find that the roads that are in the worst shape have been left that way because the infrastructure that’s below them needs to be replaced.”
During city council’s last meeting in May, Holman told politicians staff planned to discuss possible solutions with Canadian National Railway to fix the poor road conditions on Drummond Road, near Morrison Street.
Holman’s comments came after Coun. Kim Craitor said people are “bottoming out” with their cars at the tracks, and that a number of businesses along Drummond Road had called him with their concerns.
Niagara’s top 10 worst roads
Queenston Street, St. Catharines
Drummond Road, Niagara Falls
Eagle Street, Fort Erie
Dominion Road, Fort Erie
Ontario Street, St. Catharines
Saint David’s Road, Thorold
Bald Street, Welland
Dorchester Road, Niagara Falls
McLeod Road, Niagara Falls
Geneva Street, St. Catharines
Ontario’s top 10 worst roads
Burlington Street East, Hamilton
Dufferin Street, Toronto
Lorne Street, Sudbury
Maley Drive, Sudbury
Queenston Street, St. Catharines
Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
Carling Avenue, Ottawa and Duckworth Street, Barrie
Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins and Yonge Street, Toronto
County Road 49, Prince Edward County