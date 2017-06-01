Brock University names new president

Brock University has appointed its next president and vice-chancellor.

Nearly a year after Wendy Cukier turned down the job last August, the university announced late Thursday afternoon that Gervan Fearon, currently president at Brandon University in Manitoba, will be taking the helm at the St. Catharines university, starting Aug. 1.

Fearon’s appointment was unanimously approved by Brock’s board of trustees, and announced by board chairman John Suk — ending an eight-month recruitment process that included leading candidates from across the country.

In a media release, Fearon said he looks forward to engaging with Brock’s students, faculty and staff “and working as part of a team on the priorities of the University and community.”

“Brock is well-known as a comprehensive university with outstanding experiential education, student-engaged academic programs, and innovative research and creative activities,” he said.

“I am passionate about the role of post-secondary education in supporting regional growth and development, and I look forward to working with the team at Brock and across the Niagara region on advancing these opportunities.”

Suk said “the board and I look forward to working with Gervan and to continue to build Brock’s reputation as an outstanding university.”