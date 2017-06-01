Ontario SPCA Inspectors with the Lincoln County Humane Society have charged St. Catharines veterinarian Dr. Mahavir Rekhi with 16 counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code of Canada relating to alleged animal abuse that allegedly occurred in 2013.

A criminal investigation was launched on September 14, 2016 by the Lincoln County Humane Society after allegations of animal cruelty against Rekhi were reported to the Society for actions at his Skyway Animal Hospital.

Rekhi is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court room on July 14.