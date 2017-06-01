Breaking: Former teacher charged with sex assault

Change text size for the story

A former St. Catharines Catholic high school teacher is facing two sexual crime charges following a Niagara Regional Police investigation.

Hans Edouard Unruh, 65, is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say they began investigating a case of historic sexual assault in July involving a student and a teacher at Holy Cross Secondary School.

An NRP news release says the incidents happened between January 2011 and January 2012. Police say the incidents happened on and off school property.

Unruh, a teacher for 25 years, is in custody pending a bail hearing.

As of this writing, a spokesperson from the Niagara District Catholic School Board has not responded to requests for an interview.

More to follow.