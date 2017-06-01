Bald Street earns dubious distinction

Crumbling asphalt and a sinkhole that’s had to be refilled numerous times in the last few months put Welland’s Bald Street at No. 7 on the list of Niagara’s top 10 worst roads in CAA’s 2017 Worst Roads Campaign.



“The road has needed rehab for quite a while now,” said Bald Street resident Wayne Campbell, who has lived on the street for 15 years.



Campbell, and his wife, Blair, both said they voted for the road as one of the worst Niagara. They live on the stretch of Bald between Catharine and Denistoun streets, which has the worst damage.



“It’s so bad, we’ve had a sinkhole in the middle of the street that’s been refilled six times in the last two or three months,” Wayne Campbell said.



He said neighbours were concerned their children were going to fall into the hole in the road when out riding their bicycles.



“It looks like the middle of the street is going to collapse at some point,” said Asia Yarema Morabito, who said she voted every day for the street to be named one of the worst in Niagara.



Morabito, who has lived on the street for 12 years, agreed with the Campbells that the sinkhole was a danger to residents.



“It had to be five or six feet deep. The city put stone in it, and a pylon over it too,” she said, adding that when residents came home at the end of the day, both sides of the street were full of cars and people had to drive over the pothole.

“

We couldn’t access the street (from Denistoun) because we were afraid to hit the sinkhole.”



She said stone put over the sinkhole started to sinking into the ground, and after complaints the city came and patched it up.



With 12 to 15 children on that stretch of Bald, Morabito, who has two children herself, said parents were concerned about the pothole.



“The city just keeps coming and covering up the patches in the street. All they do is patch and patch,” said Blair Campbell, adding trucks that come down the street create new potholes in the areas already patched.



“The way cars are being bounced around here is not good. They need to do this street pretty badly. It’s steadily going downhill,” she said.

Morabito agreed, and said the street is getting progressively worse. She’s already had to have repairs done to her vehicles because of the road.



She now tells family and friends to enter off of Catharine Street to get to her home. Catharine runs between West Main Street and Maple Avenue. And while that stretch of street appears to be quiet, she said buses, transport trucks, delivery vehicles and people looking to avoid Prince Charles Driver traffic lights frequently use it.



“It’s a busy road.”.



Wayne Campbell said the road has been on the city books for repair for the past five or six years, but seems to be one of the first ones to get dropped from the budget when it comes to repairs.



No one from the City of Welland could be reached for comment about the road.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib

