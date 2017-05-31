Welland Rose Festival begins Sunday

The 56th annual Welland Rose Festival is officially kicking off this weekend.

Such as in previous years, the festival is packed full of events for Welland residents and guests to enjoy, including Days in the Park festivities, a street dance and the grande parade to wrap it all up at the end of June.

“It’s been a long haul and it’s still going to be a long haul to pull everything off,” Karen Bless, this year’s festival president, said during a festival media launch at Patti’s Place Wednesday.

Bless said she’s excited about the lineup for this year’s festival and that it features some new events and alterations to past favourites.

Days in the Park is still taking place at Chippawa Park, but Bless said it will make better use of the lands so that everything is more centralized. That portion of the festivities happens June 17 and 18.

The street dance, which took place at Welland Market Square last year, will be taking place on Cross Street beside city hall on Saturday, June 24.

During the parade, Welland Mayor Frank Campion, who was not at the media launch, is set to walk the parade and lead the way to where the final celebrations take place at Welland Arena on King Street. There, a giant cake will be served up to celebrate Welland’s 100th year of incorporation. That all takes place on Sunday, June 25.

Bless placed a large emphasis on celebrating the city and thanking its staff for what they do.

“Without council and the city, we just don’t exist,” she said of the support the festival has received over the years.

Bless told the crowd there will also be a Rotary Club duck dace, happening June 25, and a silent auction at the Coronation Ball, when the festival queen will be crowned Friday, June 9.

This year’s 10 hopefuls stepped briefly onto the stage to introduce themselves and their sponsors, followed by an encouraging word from last year’s Rose Queen Jen Marsh. She told the group of young ladies that it will be a hard, but fun, journey and that she thinks each of them will do amazing. She wished them luck and congratulated them on making it this far.

As always, the festival is completely volunteer-run, a fact that Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio acknowledged on behalf of the mayor.

He called volunteering to put together a big event like this “one of the hardest jobs” and thanked volunteers for taking on the task. He said the group does well to represent themselves and the city, and he’s looking forward to all of the events.

The Rose Festival Art Exhibition is kicking off the month-long festivities this weekend at Seaway Mall.

More information and a full list of the events happening at this year’s Rose Festival is available at wellandrosefestival.on.ca.

