Section of Millennium Trail nears completion

One of three remaining Millennium Trail sections left to be done is nearing completion.



Jeff Guarasci, community development co-ordinator for the City of Niagara Falls, said the one-kilometre stretch from Lundy’s Lane to Royal Manor Drive, is expected to be completed in a couple weeks.



It will be called the Canada 150 Pathway, with a grand opening scheduled for June 26 at 3:30 p.m.



He said the Canada 150th Pathway will connect directly to the trail section between Oakwood Drive and Lundy’s Lane.



Meanwhile, city councillors approved $117,000 during its last meeting to design a cycle track and another section that would take the trail from Morrison Street or Drummond Road to Dorchester Road, “depending on the design,” said Guarasci.



He said the actual construction of that section has yet to be approved by council.



“Design is going to determine which pathway that it takes. It will attach to Carolyn Park and then we have an issue at Drummond Road, whether how we’re going to cross Drummond Road and if we go in behind all the way to Morrison, or we do a cookie cutter.”



Guarasci said design work is expected to be done this year with possible construction in 2018, pending council approval.



“That part will connect to Royal Manor Drive through this cycle track along that Dorchester bridge.”



He said the city has been in talks with the Ministry of Transportation to look at some possible improvements to “make it safe to cross over” the Dorchester bridge and connect to the Royal Manor portion of the new section.



“It’s pretty fast, the bridge, and there definitely needs some improvements for cycling. There’s pedestrians walking across there, too, so (with improvements) they can walk safely because right now it’s a skinny sidewalk there.”



The recreational trail was first established in 2000 with the construction of a section between Oakwood Drive and Lundy’s Lane in 2001. That section, at 2.1 kilometres, has since been renamed the John McCall MacBain Pathway.



Two other sections have been built in the last 16 years — the Paisley Janvary-Pool section in 2011, which is 1.4 kilometres and runs between Morrison Street to Thorold Stone Road, and the Niagara Falls Lions Legacy Pathway in 2015, which is 1.2 kilometres and runs from Thorold Stone Road, at Stanley Avenue, and travels north to Whirlpool Road.



“Eventually we’re going to be doing some improvements to Whirlpool Road … to connect to the Niagara River Recreational Trail, and then you’ll be able to take that right to Niagara-on-the-Lake — it would be awesome.”



Guarasci said the city’s Transportation Master Plan also calls for another trail section from McLeod Road south to Chippawa Creek.



He said municipal staff also plan to make improvements to other connecting trails within the city in the coming years.



“I think trails are fantastic. People really want to think about their health and they’re finding it as a means to enhance their healthy by cycling, running, jogging or just even having casual walks after dinner. They’re utilizing the trails because they’re safe, they’re quaint.”

