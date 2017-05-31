Research leading to rattlesnake recovery

After years of population decline and habitat loss, a managed recovery appears to be underway for the Massasauga rattlesnake, Ontario’s only native venomous snake, thanks to a Brock University researcher.



Anne Yagi, a retired management biologist with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, now doing her master’s degree in biology, has been researching snake hibernation since 2001, according to a release from the university.



Part of her work - helping the reptiles survive winter hibernation - has been carried out in the Wainfleet Bog, one of the areas in Ontario that is home to the rattlesnake. The Massasauga has seen its habitat diminish due to agricultural and urban development.



Another peril, the release said, is people simply killing the rattlesnake out of fear and ignorance. It is considered a species at risk.



Yagi knew that older rattlesnakes instinctively return to their place of birth to hibernate, just like salmon go back to their natal rivers to spawn, the release said.



The management biologist was looking to break the cycle of neonatal snakes selecting their first burrow in hibernation areas that do not maintain a life zone - the space below the frost line and above the groundwater table.



When rattlesnake hibernation sites were confirmed during a radio telemetry study in the bog, the release said she established a method of measuring subterranean parameters - the life zone - using groundwater wells, frost tubes, temperature and groundwater dissolved oxygen during winter. The measurements showed differences in the amount of life zone where snakes could potentially survive winter.



Her research had established a life zone was key to a snake’s winter survival, but found it was difficult to know exactly where the safety range started and ended.



Four winters ago, she began snake hibernation research in Brock’s Cairns Family Health and Biosciences Research Complex. The state-of-the-art lab was used to replicate winter temperatures found beneath Wainfleet Bog, so Yagi could test neonatal and juvenile garter snakes and Massasauga winter behaviour, in simulated burrow habitats (acrylic tubes lined with sponges bought at a dollar store). Snake behaviour in the lab was measured using a high definition camera system, the release said



“Since you can’t see down a natural burrow during winter, and you should not disturb snakes at this time, I set up both a lab and field experiment to test the life zone hypothesis,” said Yagi. Eastern garter snakes in their artificial burrows were ‘force hibernated’ in the life zone, and winter survival was determined 180 days later.



Earlier this year, Luke Gray, a third-year Earth Sciences student at Brock, used specialized ArcGIS software to generate two- and three-dimensional interpolated maps using Yagi’s life zone data collected during one of the forced hibernation experiments. The mapping helps researchers display the underground zone where snakes survived winter.



Yagi and her team were rewarded with evidence this spring that the strategy is working. The growing snake population in areas where they’d been released indicates they are returning to hibernate in the safe “life zones.”



“Soon, nature itself will help drive the renaissance of the Wainfleet rattlers. The first wave of snakes released three years ago will be reaching reproduction age, launching a new generation whose annual cycle begins in a safe hibernation habitat,” the release said.



For Yagi, the results are what helps keep a researcher going.



“The Cairns Complex is a wonderful facility,” she said. “Being able to do three years of metabolism and thermal behavior research in simulated winter conditions was a key to the project. Our results provide the necessary evidence for where ideal snake hibernation habitat exists, and supports our theory that successful snake hibernation requires the continuous presence of a life zone.”



FACTS



• The Massasauga is a cryptic species, the mottled pattern of their skin blending well into their surroundings and making them challenging to see in their natural habitat.

• Their venom is a modified digestive enzyme allowing them to predigest their prey (mice, voles, shrews) before swallowing them whole.

• After eating, snakes bask in the open to increase their body temperature to aid in digestion and mobility.

• Rattlesnake bites are rare in Ontario and are normally associated with the young male demographic, trying to pick up a snake. Nobody has died of a rattlesnake bite in Ontario in more than half a century.

• The Massasauga is still found in scattered locales across Ontario, including the Bruce Peninsula, the eastern shore of Georgian Bay, a small area near Windsor — and in the Wainfleet Bog, a 1,500-hectare peatland wetland near Lake Erie, in south Niagara.







