Price of Duty at the library

These new books are at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Girl Who was Taken, by Charlie Donlea

Two young North Carolina women disappear from a beach party one summer night, but only Megan returns, escaping from a bunker deep in the woods. A year later, Nicole is still missing, more girls have disappeared, and Megan’s flashes of memory are pointing to something darker and more monstrous than she wants to remember.

Price of Duty, by Dale Brown

After the Russians launch a massive cyberattack on an unsuspecting U.S. and its allies, Patrick McLanahan and his Scion team kick into gear to stop the Soviet president’s ambition to conquer the globe.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, by Phaedra Patrick

In a quiet British village, Benedict Stone’s life is in desperate need of a jumpstart — his business is failing, as is his marriage. The arrival of the American daughter of his estranged brother may be just the upset that will get his life back on track.

Same Beach, Next Year, by Dorothea Benton Frank

One enchanted summer at a Charleston beach, two couples begin a summer friendship that, as the years pass, will sustain them through financial catastrophe, family tragedy, empty nesting, and the approach of their twilight years.

Testimony, by Scott Turow

Bill ten Boom is tapped to examine the cold case of the disappearance of an entire Gypsy refugee camp. To expose the apocalyptic chaos following the Bosnian War, he must navigate a host of suspects ranging from Serbian paramilitaries to organized crime gangs and on to the U.S. government itself.

Non-fiction

Elephant Dawn: The Inspirational Story of Thirteen Years Living with Elephants in the African Wilderness, by Sharon Pincott

Follow Pincott through the heart-breaking and incredible job of caring for elephants in one of the most volatile regions of Africa.

Darwin’s First Theory: Exploring Darwin’s Quest to Find a Theory of the Earth, by Rob Wesson

Although Darwin is known as the father of evolution, he was actually a geologist. Wesson follows in his footsteps and examines the geology of the lands that Darwin travelled.

Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet, by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope

Amid fears that climate change progress will halt, these two leaders show what the average person as well as businesses can do to keep the forward momentum going.

Candy is Magic: Real Ingredients, Modern Recipes, by Jami Curl

Pecan Praline Lollipops, Apple Caramels, Coffee Marshmallows and Blackberry Gumdrops are just a few of the amazing recipes to be found in this book.

Curators: Behind the Scenes of Natural History Museums, by Lance Grande

What exactly does a curator do? Find out in this lively romp through the halls of natural history museums.