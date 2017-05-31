Petrowski stepping away from council

Embattled St. Catharines Regional Coun. Andy Petrowski is taking a leave of absence from his elected post and will be cut off from regional communications.

Niagara Regional chair Alan Caslin issued a three-sentence statement Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. saying Petrowski notified him during a morning meeting that he is stepping away from council.

"At my scheduled meeting with Councillor Petrowski this morning, the Councillor provided notification that he is taking a personal leave of absence," Caslin's statement said. "Due to privacy legislation, the corporation cannot provide further information regarding the leave of absence.

"Notwithstanding the above, the Councillor’s access to his Niagara Region email account and corporate devices has been suspended.”

The Standard has requested an interview with Caslin's office and from Petrowski. As of this writing, those requests have not been answered.

Petrowski, who has courted controversy over his political career and was recently found to have violated the Region's code of conduct in three integrity commissioner reports, made national headlines this week when a pornographic image was emailed from his government account.

The email was sent Monday to more than 100 people including journalists, government and educational officials.

Petrowski apologized in an email shortly after the message was sent, denying he sent the the email.

He claimed the message was sent by someone using his iPad and government email. However, in a statement reported by Niagara This Week Tuesday, Petrowski says he wrote the content of the email, but did not embed into the email the pornographic image of a naked woman sitting on a stool with her legs spread open. He nonetheless accepted responsibility for being careless with his regional email account.

More to follow shortly.