Performing arts centre announces new season

Sara Palmieri loves it when visitors to FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines discover a new favourite artist.

“For me and my staff it’s really exciting when people either hear about something new or think, ‘I don’t know about that but I’m going to go see it,’” the centre’s programming and marketing manager said Wednesday.

“It becomes the thing that they talk about all season. It becomes that sleeper hit and we’re trying, since opening, to make those sleeper hits not so sleeper.”

The downtown St. Catharines centre unveiled its third season Wednesday night with a diverse mix of big names and those future sleeper hits.

The 2017/18 Hot Ticket season features more than 100 performances, including musicians Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and Red Rider, Barenaked Ladies, Carl Palmer of ELP, Jann Arden, Tower of Power, Olivia Newton-John and actress-turned jazz vocalist Molly Ringwald of The Breakfast Club fame.

The comedy lineup has Roseanne Barr, Louie Anderson, Mary Walsh and Cathy Jones and the Just for Laughs Road Show.

There’s also the Peking Acrobats, Le Ballet Jazz de Montreal, Sing-a-long Grease, Choir! Choir! Choir! and the music of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“It’s really important for us to ensure we have the highest quality professional artistic experiences,” Palmieri said. “We’re so proud of the big names coming to the centre, but we’re also really proud of some of the names that might not be as familiar, though they’re internationally renowned. It was really important for us to have pointed choices in some of those decisions.”

Palmieri said the centre wanted to program different experiences, from contemporary dance to circus, and ensure there’s a diverse cross-section of the community.

It’s excited to bring in Black Arm Band, an Australian and Torres Strait Islanders aboriginal music and theatre collective. The Kah:wi Dance Theatre, led by indigenous female collaborators from Canada, the United States and New Zealand, will be ending the centre’s season with the world premiere Blood Tides.

Besides national and international acts, the centre also features professional local artists and organizations such as TD Niagara Jazz Festival, Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts, Carousel Players, Essential Collective Theatre and Suitcase in Point.

It continues to host performances by Chorus Niagara, Gallery Players, Niagara Symphony Orchestra, The Foster Festival, Yellow Door Theatre Projects and Brock University’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts Encore Music Series, in addition to the curated Hot Ticket lineup.

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre has sold more than 150,000 tickets since it opened its doors in fall 2015. The centre has 870 Hot Ticket members and more than 900 Film House members.

Palmieri said audiences have been receptive to the programming and they’re seeing visitors move across the centre and try different experiences.

“It’s about bringing the community together and I think that’s one thing that we’re really seeing the programming is doing and the centre is doing,” she said.

“It’s become the place to go to experience together.”

Tickets go on sale for Hot Ticket members Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Hot Ticket members gain early access to tickets, special events, discounts and offers for $100 plus HST per household.

The general public can purchase tickets beginning Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

More information about the season and memberships can be found at www.FirstOntarioPAC.ca, by contacting the box office at 905-688-0722 or in person at 250 St. Paul St. during business hours.

The 2017/18 Hot Ticket season

PH - Partridge Hall

RT - Robertson Theatre

CH - Cairns Recital Hall

All performances at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

Sun 17 Sept 2017 Hear! Here! w/Mark Lalama Trio, Steve Strongman, Serena Pryne RT 4pm

3+4 Oct 2017 An Evening with Jann Arden PH

Fri 6 Oct 2017 Richard Bona PH

Tues 10 Oct 2017 Barenaked Ladies PH

12-22 Oct 2017 Essential Collective Theatre - The Welland Canal Play RT 7pm+2pm (Sun)

Thurs 12 Oct 2017 Carl Palmer - ELP Legacy Tour PH

Tues 17 Oct 2017 LIV ON - Olivia Newton-John, Amy Sky, Beth Nielsen Chapman PH

Sun 22 Oct 2017 Benoît LeBlanc with Christine Bougie & Felicity Williams CH 2:30pm

Wed 25 Oct 2017 Mary Walsh + Cathy Jones PH

Thurs 26 Oct 2017 Lisa Simone PH

Sun 29 Oct 2017 Hear! Here! w/ Mark Lalama Trio, Lori Cullen + Kurt Swinghammer RT

Thurs 2 Nov 2017 Classic Albums Live: Rush - 2112 PH

Fri 3 Nov 2017 Patricia O'Callaghan Sings Leonard Cohen and More RT 8pm

Sun 5 Nov 2017 Tomson Highway - Words and Music PH 4pm

Wed 8 Nov 2017 Gordon Lightfoot PH 8pm

9+10 Nov 2017 Sea Sick by Alanna Mitchell RT 8pm

Wed 15 Nov 2017 Timber Timbre PH

Fri 17 Nov 2017 Jesse Cook - Beyond Borders Tour 2017 PH

Sun 19 Nov 2017 Theatre Direct - Old Man and the River RT 1:30pm

Tues 21 Nov 2017 Shane Koyczan PH

Sun 26 Nov 2017 Hear! Here! w/ Mark Lalama Trio, Danny Michel + Aaron Berger RT 4pm

Thur 30 Nov 2017 Susan Aglukark and Les Stroud - Arctic Crossing PH

Fri 1 Dec 2017 Choir! Choir! Choir! RT 8pm

6 Dec 2017 The Men of the Deeps PH

7-9 Dec 2017 Suitcase in Point - Holiday Cabaret RT 8pm

Thurs 14 Dec 2017 The Next Generation Leahy PH

Mon 18 Dec 2017 Emilie-Claire Barlow - Lumières d’hiver PH

Tues 19 Dec 2017 John McDermott PH

Wed 20 Dec 2017 The Music of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" PH 7pm

Wed 27 Dec 2017 The Underwater Bubble Show PH 2pm

Thurs 28 Dec 2017 Sing-a-long GREASE PH 7pm

19+20 Jan 2018 STEER by Zata Omm RT 8pm (Fri + Sat) 2pm (Sat)

Thurs 25 Jan 2018 A Night at the Opera PH

25-27 Jan 2018 FIXT POINT: The Tale of a Town - Canada RT 7pm

Sat 27 Jan 2018 Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live! PH 2pm

Sun 28 Jan 2018 Gord Bamford PH

Thurs 1 Feb 2018 Classic Albums Live: Queen - A Night at the Opera PH

Thurs 1 Feb 2018 The Spirit of Harriet Tubman RT 7pm

Sat 10 Feb 2018 Carousel Players - This Will Be Excellent by Jordi Mand RT 11am + 2pm

Wed 14 Feb 2018 Michael Kaeshammer PH

Fri 16 Feb 2018 Choir! Choir! Choir! RT 8pm

Sat 17 Feb 2018 Louie Anderson PH

Thurs 22 Feb 2018 The Peking Acrobats PH

23 Feb-4 Mar 2018 Essential Collective Theatre - Our Lady of Delicias RT 7pm + 2pm (Sun)

Tues 27 Feb 2018 Le Ballet Jazz de Montréal PH

Wed 28 Feb 2018 Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal PH

Thurs 1 March 2018 Great Lake Swimmers and special guests PH

Thurs 8 March 2018 Girls Night Out RT 3 + 8pm

Wed 21 March 2018 Machine de Cirque PH

Thurs 22 March 2018 CELTICA - Pipes Rock! PH

Fri 23 March 2018 MOonhORsE Dance Theatre - Older & Reckless RT 7pm

Sat 24 March 2018 BLACK ARM BAND presents “dirtsong” PH

Sat 25 March 2018 Tower of Power PH

Sat 31 March 2018 Tom Cochrane + Red Rider PH

Sat 7 Apr 2018 Carousel Players - Virginia Wolf RT 11am + 2pm

Tues 10 Apr 2018 The Just for Laughs Road Show PH

Thurs 12 Apr 2018 Jamie Adkins - A Fool's Errand PH 7pm

Fri Apr 13 2018 LOVEfest: A Musical Response to Hate Crimes PH

Wed 18 Apr 2018 An Evening with Molly Ringwald PH

Mon 23 Apr 2018 Roseanne Barr PH

Thurs 26 Apr 2018 Classic Albums Live: The Beatles - The White Album PH

3-5 May 2018 Kaha:wi Dance Theatre - Blood Tides RT 8pm (Thur-Sat) 2pm (Sat)