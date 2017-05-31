One day festival sidelines international lunches

To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, Welland Heritage and Multicultural Centre is hosting a one-afternoon festival.

The event this Sunday is happening in lieu of the centre’s international lunches this year.

“I know that when we do international lunches it’s like one culture at a time,” said Lori Webster, program manager of women’s entrepreneurship development with the centre.

“For Canada 150, we want to bring everyone together in the same afternoon to celebrate.”

The festival takes place at Welland Market Square and will feature food and entertainment from various cultures. Giving a few examples, Webster said there will be Highland dancers, Croatian singers and a group of fiddlers from Metis Nation of Ontario. Metis Nation of Ontario will also have some activities set up for kids to enjoy.

The food available will be from four cultural vendors. For $5 per vendor, attendees can enjoy lunch.

Webster said everyone is welcome to the event and there isn’t any need to sign up beforehand.

She encourages people to come out and celebrate Canada’s diversity.

The festival takes place between noon and 3:30 p.m. Anyone with further questions is asked to call the multicultural centre at 905-732-5337.

Janet Madume, executive director of Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre, said via email the focus this year is one community gathering, but, she added, the international lunches will be back next year.

