Niagara Parks road closures

The Niagara Parks Commission will close roads to accommodate a couple of events in June.



A single lane of the northwest-bound section of Clifton Hill between Falls Avenue and Niagara Parkway will be closed at 6 a.m. Thursday.



The lane will remain closed until around 5 p.m. Tuesday.



This is to accommodate the Live With Kelly & Ryan show at Oakes Garden Theatre Monday.



The WEGO red line will continue to operate from the Hornblower Niagara Cruises northbound stop.



There will also be a single-lane closure of the southbound lane of the parkway (closest to the theatre) between Clifton Hill and Hiram Street from 3 p.m. Thursday until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.



All lanes on Clifton Hill between Falls Avenue and the parkway will be closed at midnight Monday.



Beginning at 3 a.m., there will be a full closure of the parkway between Murray Street and Hiram.



Access via Murray (into Niagara Parks southbound) and Hiram (into Niagara Parks northbound) from the city will remain open.



Falls Avenue access into Niagara Parks will also remain open.

The Niagara Parks grandview bus management office will be in operation.



On Monday, the WEGO green line service will operate two routes: From Rapidsview parking lot northbound to the Niagara Parks Police building, and from Hiram northbound to the Floral Clock.



The northbound green line WEGO stop servicing both Hornblower and the zipline attraction will be moved to Hiram, just north of the Rainbow Bridge.



The WEGO blue line will be re-routed because of the lane closures on Clifton Hill.



A temporary northbound WEGO blue line stop will be added at Murray (adjacent to Queen Victoria Park).



The WEGO red line will also be re-routed due to the lane closures on Clifton Hill.



A temporary northbound WEGO red line stop has also been established on Murray (adjacent to Queen Victoria Park).



Median parking along the parkway at Clifton Hill will be exclusively used for affiliate TV station satellite trucks, police, host transportation and Niagara Parks equipment vehicles.



Beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, the parkway will reopen to vehicular traffic with a southbound lane restriction (closest to the theatre) remaining in effect until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.



Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Clifton Hill between Falls Avenue and the parkway will reopen to vehicular traffic with a continued westbound lane restriction remaining in place until around 5 p.m. Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the parkway, from Clifton Hill in Queen Victoria Park to Weaver Road in Chippawa, will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Sunday for the Niagara Falls Women’s Half Marathon.



The road closure will also include access into Dufferin Islands from Burning Springs Hill Road.



From 3 a.m. until noon, access to the Legends on the Niagara Golf Course will be via Willoughby Road only.



At 5 a.m., all four lanes of Upper Rapids Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic.



Entrance into the Rapidsview parking lot will remain open, via Portage Road.



The parkway from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill in Queen Victoria Park will reopen by 9 a.m., while sections of the parkway between Fraser Hill and Weaver Road in Chippawa will reopen as the last participant completes the course, expected by noon.