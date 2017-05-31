Fuhr, Barfield coming to Falls

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr and retired Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder Jesse Barfield will be in Niagara Falls in June to meet fans, take questions and sign autographs.



Fuhr will be at Ruth’s Chris Steak House June 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., while Barfield will be at the Fallsview Boulevard restaurant and lounge within the Four Points hotel June 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The appearances are part of the Fallsview Group’s Legends of the Game series, which recently brought former Toronto Maple Leafs fan favourite Wendel Clark and former Blue Jays fan favourite and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar to the city.



“We’re just trying to get retired athletes or current athletes to come out and meet the fan base within Niagara,” said Cody Cabral, communications assistant for the Fallsview Group.



He said the athletes participate in a question-and-answer session, including taking questions from the audience.



Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



Cabral said photographers will take pictures of the athletes with fans, who can also get the athletes’ signatures.



“It’s just trying to get some more stuff going on in the Niagara region in terms of sports,” he said.



Cabral said the last two events with Clark and Alomar were “pretty successful.”



“These people are well known obviously in the sporting world, so they draw attention wherever they go.”



He said the Fallsview Group has a Fallsview events department, which focuses on booking various events.



Cabral credited Chris Dabrowski, co-founder of the popular annual Comic Con in Niagara Falls as well as other events in the city, for spearheading the Legends of the Game series.



“He’s kind of the head of our department,” said Cabral.



“We have an event like this and then we go and try to book the next event and the next event.”



Cabral said the group hopes to book another six or so such events this year.



“In terms of who that’s going to be, we have a rough guess, but nothing set in stone yet. It seems to be working and people enjoy it.”



He said, for example, more than 100 people attended the Alomar event.



For tickets and for more information, visit fallsviewevents.com.

