Chamber to celebrate businesses, individuals

Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce has announced the lineup of top individuals and businesses to be honoured during the 14th annual Niagara Business Achievement Awards.

The chamber released a list of 34 finalists Wednesday for 11 awards, as well as four awards for individuals including former Niagara medical officer of health, Dr. Robin Williams, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

GNCC president and chief executive officer Mishka Balsom said the “finalists represent the great depth and variety of businesses that are proud to call Niagara their home.”

She called it a pleasure to “recognize these incredible businesses through this annual awards ceremony, and it is important that we celebrate the many contributions that they make in our community.”

Other individual award winners include Mike Weir Winery as builder of the year; Patrick Little from Heelis, Little, Almas LLP, for volunteer business person of the year; and Janet St. Amand from YMCA of Niagara for the community leadership award.

The awards ceremony will take place June 22 at Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Centre on Ontario Street in St. Catharines.

Registration and more information is available at www.gncc.ca, by emailing corrina@gncc.ca or by calling 905-684-2361.