Trespasser kicked out of city hall

Niagara Regional Police were on duty at St. Catharines city hall for Monday night’s council meeting for a trespassing compliant.

NRP spokesman Rich Gadreau said the male in question left when requested by police without any incident.

Three officers were spotted stationed in the hallway prior to the meeting and at one point came into council chambers. Police were still at city hall after the meeting was over four hours later.

The incident started when an “unhappy” citizen, who has not bee identified, notified city hall that he may attend the meeting.

Gadreau said he couldn’t comment on the details of what was communicated to city hall, other than to say it was concerning enough for the city to not want him there.

Police assisted for that purpose, gave the man the trespass notice and told him to keep the peace.