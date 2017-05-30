St. Catharines wants to be a Bee City

St. Catharines wants to generate some buzz for declining pollinators by becoming a Bee City.

An initiative by the David Suzuki Foundation, a Bee City formally declares it will conserve existing pollinator gardens and naturalized areas used by bees as well as create more of those habitats in public spaces.

“We all need to do something about the bees,” said Renee Delaney, a farmer and executive director of the non-profit Niagara Farm Project speaking to councillors Monday.

“We all know that it’s important for us to be working on this.”

In March, council asked city staff to look into the requirements for being declared a Bee City at the request of St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe and to contact the Niagara Farm Project about getting involved.

The city staff report on becoming a Bee City Monday said the city can modify existing garden beds to better host bee populations and create new ones in parks and open spaces. That could be done by removing non-native species and replacing them with native plants and shrubs that will attract more bees.

The only costs would be staff time, mulch materials, organic matter and new plants.

The report said collaborating with community groups could minimize some of the costs and support the development of future pollinator beds.

Kaleb Schriefer, a representative of Niagara Farm Project and beekeeper, told councillors they’re on board to set up a non-profit group to oversee the bee project.

A team of community volunteers and experts would go out with work parties and get it done, he said.

“It’s going to be the people who are really passionate about this, not just the city staff and parks and rec,” Schriefer said. “It’s going to be local community people that are passionate about flowers, passionate about pollinators, sustainable food and beekeeping and everything that goes along with it.”

Some of the things that can be done include providing water for cooling and nesting areas for native bees to burrow, he said.

There are currently six cities in Canada that have become Bee Cities and St. Catharines would be only the third in Ontario with Toronto and Stratford. The others are Chestermere in Alberta, Campbellton in New Brunswick and Kamloops and T’it’q’et First Nation community in British Columbia.

St. Catharines councillors voted unanimously to submit an application to become a Bee City to Bee City Canada.

They also asked staff to include projected costs for adding and maintaining pollinator gardens to the city’s parks inventory in the 2018 budget and beyond.

St. Catharines currently has three pollinator gardens at Rennie Park and island, Walker’s Creek Trail and Lock Tender’s Shanty in Port Dalhousie.

Malcolmson Eco-Park is also home to thousands of native wildflowers and trees that encourage pollinators but it’s not specifically designated a pollinator garden.

