Six arrested for downtown robbery

Niagara Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a violent robbery that happened in downtown St. Catharines in April.

An 18-year-old and five other teenagers face robbery and related charges for the attack on a man on the pathway behind the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts on April 22 at about 1:50 a.m.

Police say the victim was hit with a bat and kicked while on the ground by a group of youths. The man’s attackers then went through his pockets and fled. The attack was caught on security cameras which were shared by police with the local media.

Police say the images of the robbery in the news media resulted in several tips being called in from the public.

On Monday NRP detectives charged Raymond Leblanc of Lincoln with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and use of a stolen credit card.

The other five people arrested — two boys aged 17 and one 16, and girls aged 17 and 15 — all face robbery and use of a stolen credit card charges. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.