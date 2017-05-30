Seaway impacted by high water levels

With speed reductions in place, and no-meet zones established, shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway could be further impacted if outflows from Lake Ontario are increased, said the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.’s spokesman.



Andrew Bogora said speed reductions on sections of the St. Lawrence River were one of the first measures the Seaway put in place.



“It was designed to keep ships’ wake action from causing any further disturbance to shorelines,” he said.



The no-meet zones were imposed in narrow portions of the river, meaning ships would not be allowed to pass each other while “extraordinary currents flow through.” There has been no impact on the amount of cargo ships are allowed to carry, Bogora added.



With Lake Ontario sitting at record levels – as of May 25 Lake Ontario was 75.88 metres (248.95 feet), 84 centimetres (33.1 inches) above its long-term average level for this time of year – the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board increased its outflow.



As of two weeks ago, the board was allowing 9,200 cubic metres per second of water out of the lake through 32 turbines at the Moses Saunders Dam between Cornwall, ON and Massena, NY. into the river.



That outflow was recently increased to 10,200 cubic metres per second.

Gail Faveri, secretary of the Canadian Section of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, said the agency is “releasing the maximum amount of water that has been released since we know of …. we can’t release any more.”



She said the Ottawa River, which empties into the St. Lawrence River and Lake St-Louis in Quebec, is still running high and the outflow was increased, it would flood more homes downstream.



“People have not been able to get back into their homes since the beginning of May.”



She said as it stands now, the waters of the St. Lawrence between Montreal and Lake Ontario are treacherous for shipping.



“The International Joint Commission and International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board are in charge of the water levels and flows and we work closely with them in terms of observing and responding to their needs. We’re doing everything we can to help them bring relief to Lake Ontario,” said Bogora.



He said at the present outflow, navigation on the St. Lawrence River can continue without any interruption, but should that change and the outflow increase, the Seaway will need to consider various strategies.



“There’s a possibility of having alternating days of navigation as we had done in 1993. But we’re not there yet, and for this week navigation continues on a consistent basis.”



While he didn’t have numbers from 1993, Bogora said alternating days for ships passing through the river would cause a backlog throughout the system, which stretches from the mouth of the St. Lawrence all the way to Lake Superior.



“We’ve conveyed to the IJC and International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board the vital nature the marine industry plays in the supply chain for hundreds of industries and they are well aware of that.”



Bogora said both domestic and international shippers are aware of the challenges being faced and what could happen if outflows increase from Lake Ontario.



In a release, Bruce R. Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce, said the group is working closely with the Seaway and the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board to assess any new potential mitigation scenarios with the goal of balancing effective relief for Lake Ontario residents and minimizing disruption to commercial marine shipping via the Seaway.



"The marine shipping industry is very sensitive to the damage that is being done to homes located in the region due to flooding caused by high water levels. Our shipowner members have reduced vessel speeds to accommodate the increase in water flow rates and to minimize any damage to shorelines,” he said. “We support the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board’s decision to continue to monitor the situation and that the St. Lawrence Seaway remains open for the movement of goods in a safe and efficient manner.”



The chamber – a bi-national association representing more than 130 marine industry stakeholders including major Canadian and American shippers, ports, terminals and marine service providers, as well as domestic and international shipowners. – said the St. Lawrence Seaway is a vital trade artery for both raw materials and global exports for North American industries, including the grain, manufacturing, steel, construction, mining and energy sectors.



“Any disruption to marine shipping via the Seaway would have profound and wide-ranging economic consequences. We estimate that should the Seaway be closed, affected shippers, maritime services providers, ports and terminal operators in Canada and the U.S. could potentially lose over $50 million in sales per day, or $1.5 billion per month,” Burrows said in the release.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib