A meeting scheduled Tuesday between Niagara Region Chairman Alan Caslin and St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski was postponed until today.

“I don’t have a comment for you,” Caslin said as he left a committee meeting Tuesday.

A statement issued later by Caslin’s office said the meeting was rescheduled at Petrowski’s “request.”

The meeting comes in response to a pornographic image that was sent from Petrowski’s government email address to more than 100 people Monday afternoon.

The email was about about lane closures on the Burgoyne Bridge. Embedded was the image of a naked blond woman sitting on a stool with her legs spread.

Six minutes later, Petrowski apologized and blamed someone else for the message, whom he wouldn’t identify.

“This was sent in error as a terrible message by someone who was using my iPad I thought to send a private message,” Petrowski wrote. “I am very sorry for this unacceptable and inappropriate transmission.”

Caslin has said he will ask Petrowski to resign from council.

A statement from Caslin’s office Tuesday said senior staff at the Region met earlier in the day “to discuss all available options for limiting the use of regional devices and email accounts for this councillor.”

Jason Tamming, the chairman’s communications director, said Caslin would be following up with Petrowski about any decision made in person at the meeting today.

Petrowski didn’t attend the Region’s public works committee meeting Tuesday.

The voicemail on Petrowski’s cellphone was full Tuesday. He responded to a Standard email about what he intends to say to Caslin today with the quip, “Hi, Al.”

He didn’t answer questions about whether he would resign, or what he thought about the Region restricting use of communication devices.

“I can’t compete with your fake news sources or resources, Bill, but I would say they are about as reliable as fake news itself,” Petrowski wrote. “Have an awesome rest of your day!”

Niagara Falls Coun. Selina Volpatti said she doesn’t think Petrowski would heed Caslin’s call to step down.

“Obviously, he needs help,” Voplatti said. “We cannot force him to resign, but I think he should take a leave of absence — and get some help.

“I wouldn’t kick a dog out on the street without help, but I don’t want him back in the chamber with the way he has been behaving — until he gets some assistance. He has to want to do that. That’s his call.”

It is the second time in as many years that Petrowski has claimed an offending message sent from his communication devices was authored by someone else.

He said the same thing in January 2016 after Niagara Regional Police Chief Jeff McGuire received a text message from Petrowski’s phone that read, “Hello clown are you a tyrant?” Petrowski was a member of the police services board at the time and claimed he left his phone unattended.

Petrowski has also been the subject of three recent integrity commissioner reports, two about his social media activity and one about his conduct at a Town of Pelham public meeting.

John Mascarin, the Region’s interim integrity commission, has recommended Petrowski apologize and conform to the Region’s code of conduct when using social media. Petrowski is scheduled to give his response at the next full meeting of council on June 8.

“This is the third or fourth last straw with this councillor,” Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn said. “It’s too much of a distraction. For his sake and everybody’s sake, he probably should resign. He needs to get his issues in order.

“I think the regional chair should call a special meeting so we can deal with this as quickly as possible. We need to get on with the other important business of the Region.”

Grimsby Coun. Tony Quirk said a special session may be in order.

“I’m happy with whatever the chair wants to do,” he said. “I don’t think Andy will resign. I believe that it will require some action on the part of council to say, ‘Enough is enough.’

“He has had a number of complaints against him and hasn’t shown any regret or remorse. With this latest fiasco, he is taking away from the good work we are trying to do around the region.”

Quirk said while Petrowski can’t be forced to resign, there are steps council can take.

Augustyn agreed.

“I think (St. Catharines Mayor Walter) Sendzik made a motion about removing him from committees,” Augustyn said. “We have had enough of those side shows.

“We need to get to the important matters like we were discussing at committee today — wastewater management and what transit will look like in 25 years.

“Those are the things we should be talking about. Those are the discussions we should be having.”

Niagara Falls Coun. Bart Maves said there are problems on council beyond Petrowski’s latest incident.

“Andy is not alone in politicizing everything everybody does and says,” Maves said. “The politicization of personal agendas is taking away from our ability to do the business of council.”

