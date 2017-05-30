Petrowski meeting postponed

Today's scheduled meeting between Niagara Regional Chair Alan Caslin and Regional Coun. Andy Petrowski has been called off. A statement issued by Caslin's office said the meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday — at Petrowski's request.

Monday afternoon, a pornographic image was sent from Petrowksi's government email address to more than 100 people during a discussion about road closures.

Caslin did meet with senior staff at the Region “to discuss all available options for limiting the use of Regional devices and email accounts for this councillor.”

Caslin has said he will ask Petrowski to resign from office.